Madison County Sheriff's Office Announces Retirement of Eric Good
September 10, 2019 11:14 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has announced that Deputy Eric Good has retired.
Good spent 23 years with the Sheriff's Office and retired on Aug. 30. He began his career in the jail, then moved to the road and retired after serving in the courthouse for the past 11 years.
"Congratulations Deputy Good," the Sheriff's Office said. "Enjoy your retirement."
