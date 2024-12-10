GODFREY – A luncheon was held today at the Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club to show appreciation for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and local government officials.

The idea of Club President Harold Medford, the event was attended by Sheriff Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy Marcus Pulido, Lt. Bobby Weller, Mayor Mike McCormick, and County Board Member Linda Ogden.

With the help of Steve Kochans and his efforts to coordinate with the Sheriff’s Department and Sportsmen’s Club, the luncheon was also attended by several supportive members of the community and Club board.

Medford said that he hopes to make this an annual event, and to add an event honoring local firefighters. The Sportsmen’s Club, located in the Village of Godfrey, recently held an appreciation lunch for local veterans and had several hundred in attendance.

