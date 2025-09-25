EDWARDSVILLE - After 27 years of service, Lt. Lawrence Warren of the Madison County Sheriff's Office has retired, concluding a career defined by dedication and leadership in law enforcement training.

Lt. Warren's tenure included significant roles such as Field Training Officer, where he mentored and prepared new recruits, and as a Firearms Instructor and Range Master, positions in which he contributed to the safety and proficiency of his fellow officers.

Warren's commitment to training the next generation of law enforcement personnel was a hallmark of his career.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude for Lt. Warren's integrity and countless contributions to the community.

"We thank Lt. Warren for his dedication, integrity, and for the countless contributions he has made to the law enforcement community," Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor said. "We wish him a well-deserved, happy, and healthy retirement. Once a part of our family, always a part of our family."

Lt. Warren's retirement marks the end of a notable chapter in Madison County law enforcement, leaving a lasting impact through his mentorship and expertise.