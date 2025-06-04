Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Reynolds Concludes Nearly Three Decades of Public Service
MADISON COUNTY — Deputy Michael Reynolds has retired after nearly 27 years of service with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
The announcement was made by the sheriff’s office, which praised Reynolds for his exemplary career serving the citizens of Madison County.
“Deputy Reynolds, thank you for your service. We wish you the very best in all your future endeavors, enjoy retirement,” the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Reynolds’ long tenure reflects a sustained commitment to public safety in the community.
The sheriff’s office recognized his contributions and extended congratulations on his retirement.
