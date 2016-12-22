EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is known for the care they provide the region in regard to law enforcement day in day out. There is another side to the department's men and women and it was shown this week.

On Monday, Dec. 19, food donations collected by Madison County Sheriff's Office employees and their families were delivered to Operation Blessing in Wood River and the Community Care Center in Granite City.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin thanked those who provided the donations. He said the efforts on behalf of the employees and families was “a very impressive” feat.

“I think it just shows the commitment by employees at the sheriff’s office and their families to help the community,” he said of the effort. “They help in a lot of different ways in the community beyond every day duties at work, especially this time of year. When the employees can get involved in community projects and help the less fortunate, it is a win in every way possible.”

