EDWARDSVILLE - Sheriff John D. Lakin would like to recognize Edwardsville, Illinois resident Micah Miner for his outstanding achievements with the United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association.

Micah is a 4th grade student at Woodland Elementary School in Edwardsville, Illinois and currently trains 3 days a week at Kris's Power Tumbling in Shelbyville, Illinois. Though he is only in the 4th grade, his accomplishments speak volumes about his dedication and passion to his sport.

Article continues after sponsor message

Southern Illinois State Meet

2015 - 3rd place Double Mini, 1st place Trampoline, and 1st place Rod Floor in the Intermediate Boys 8 and Under Division.

2016 - pt place Double Mini, 1st place, Trampoline, and pt place Rod Floor in the Advanced Boys 8 and Under Division.

2017 -pt place Double Mini, 1st place Trampoline, pt place Rod Floor in the Advanced Boys 9 and 10 Division. Micah also qualified as an Elite Athlete.

National Championship Meet

2015 - 3rd place Double Mini, 2nd place Trampoline, and 2nd place Rod Floor in the Intermediate Boys 8 and Under Division.

2016 -1st place in the Double Mini, 15t place Trampoline, and pt place Rod Floor in the Advanced Boys 8 and Under Division.

Micah is set to compete at the 2017 U.S.T.A. National Championship June 20 through June 24, 2017, in Madison Wisconsin.

Sheriff Lakin and all the members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office staff wish Micah the very best in all future endeavors and look forward to hearing how things go at the 2017 National Championships.

More like this: