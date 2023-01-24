EDWARDSVILLE - On Tuesday afternoon, Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor announced the rollout of a new look for the sheriff's office's squad cars.

The sheriff used the participation of his deputies with suggestions and a committee to come up with a plan for the squad cars.

"A committee went over all the suggestions and taking everything into consideration came up with these new markings for our squad cars," the sheriff said.

Sheriff Connor said the office will be slowly transitioning to the new modern look for marked cars.

"We also will be updating our uniforms in the very near future to give them a new look," he said.

