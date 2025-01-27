EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to connect persons experiencing homelessness this week with services and goods.

Madison County will hold its annual Project Homeless Connect event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at Riverbend Family Ministries, 144 E. Ferguson Ave, Wood River, which is the day after the county’s Point in Time Count.

Madison County Homeless Services Coordinator David Kerr said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires local agencies to conduct a survey every year to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in each jurisdiction throughout the country. The program counts the number of homeless persons — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.

The results from this annual Point in Time Count are also used to help determine grant funding for Community Development and local service providers.

The Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness, which is comprised of more than 40 agencies and individuals, will provide a wide range of services to the homeless and persons experiencing a housing crisis during Project Homeless Connect.

“A wide variety of services will be available that day,” Kerr said. “Including access to housing and jobs, a free meal and blankets.”

The collaboration with community-based organizations and volunteers from across Madison County brings essential and otherwise hard to access services to people living on the streets.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This event excels in connecting our most vulnerable to vital resources throughout Madison County in a one day, one place event,” Kerr said.

Volunteers and service providers will be present to assist in the distribution of food, beverages, and clothing. Representatives will also provide a wide-range of services that include substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services, employment assistance and other social services.

Those who attend will have an opportunity to receive flu shots, medical exams, screenings and include other health services.

According to HUD’s 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, 20 of every 10,000 people in the United States experienced homelessness. The assessment comes from Point in Time counts done in January of each year.

“Most people who are homeless in rural areas are probably couch surfing, staying with friends, staying temporarily in hotels or motels or just staying in places where they can’t be seen by the general public so it’s hard to measure rural homelessness,” Kerr said.

Homelessness in rural areas often flies under the radar because it’s less visible than in urban settings.

Rides to the event are free. Call the Homeless Hotline at (618) 296-5300 or present a copy of the below flyer to a MCT bus driver.

###

More like this: