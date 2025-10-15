EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County employees are wrapping up a spirit week with a flavor-filled Friday celebration — and the public is invited to join the fun.

The County will host a food truck event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the back parking lot off Second Street, behind the Sheriff’s Department, featuring a lineup of local favorites including Mahalo Shaved Ice, Heaterz, Rollin’ Dogs, Pig on a Wing and Taqueria y Antojitos Cobix.

“This is the first time we’ve done anything like this,” Chairman Chris Slusser said. “We wanted to do something that brings our employees together and also welcomes the public to share in the experience.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The idea for a food truck day came from employees who missed having on-site dining options after the Administration Building cafeteria closed. A few staff members took the lead, planning the event and choosing a fall date — which coincidentally lined up with both Edwardsville’s Homecoming Week and the County’s own Spirit Week festivities.

Throughout the week, employees are participating in themed dress-up days designed to boost morale and camaraderie across departments. Friday’s event, with a theme of “Hattitude,” serves as a festive finale, offering staff and visitors a chance to relax, enjoy great food, and celebrate the people who keep Madison County moving.

The event is open to both employees and the public and food trucks will offer their own menus and pricing.

“We have such a great team here, and it’s nice to see everyone come together to enjoy the day,” Slusser said. “It’s a fun way for employees and the public to connect while supporting local food vendors.”

More like this: