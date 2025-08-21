EDWARDVILLE - During the regular meeting of the Madison County Board on Aug. 20, 2025, the Board voted to send two solar projects back to the Zoning Committee for review.

Wolf Road Solar requested a special use permit to develop a commercial solar energy facility in Foster Township on property that is currently zoned as Agricultural District. Rezy Road Solar also requested a special use permit to develop a commercial solar energy facility in New Douglas on property that is currently zoned as Agricultural District.

During the public comments portion of their meeting, the Board heard from multiple people who advocated for and against the projects. Reuben Grandon represents the development company GreenKey Solar, which is behind the solar facilities. He asked the county to “not move the goalposts at this point in the process,” emphasizing that the projects have fulfilled all the requirements set by the county.

Julie Hamilton, a homeowner, owns land that adjoins the proposed Wolf Road Solar project. She explained that the area is “uniquely agricultural” and argued that the "proposed development doesn’t fit our dynamic.”

Board member Mick Madison said the solar projects’ special use permit requests were both denied by the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Zoning Committee. Madison made the motion that these projects go back to the Zoning Committee for further review.

Board member Dalton Gray asked if there were any protections if a company went out of business for the solar facilities to be torn down. Madison explained that the projects are bonded, so the county would have the money to be able to pay to have the solar facilities removed.

Frank Dickerson, Brynn Kincheloe and Bill Stoutenborough said they would still vote no on this project whether it went back to the committee or not.

The Board ultimately voted to send both the Wolf Road Solar and the Rezy Road Solar projects back to the Zoning Committee for review. Fred Michael, Valerie Doucleff and Bill Stoutenborough voted against sending the projects back to the committee. Shawndell Wilson, Chrissy Wiley, Alison Lamothe and Denise Wiehardt were absent.

