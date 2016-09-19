EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing endangered juvenile, and her 2-week-old son.

The juvenile is identified as:

Katherine E. Derleth

W/F Age: 13

4’8” / 95 lbs

Brown shoulder length straight hair

Brown Eyes / Pale Complexion

3 birth marks on right knee

Her son is identified as:

Christopher Ray Derleth

White Male (2 weeks old)

21” / 9 lbs. 3 oz., brown hair, dark eyes

Article continues after sponsor message

Katherine and her son went missing from a guardian’s home this morning in rural Edwardsville, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for Katherine and Christopher who may be in the company of Katherine’s step-father:

Christopher M. Derleth

M/W Age: 39

6’1”, 160 pounds

Brown / Hazel

Christopher Derleth is known to drive a:

Green 1997 Mercury Villager Minivan

Illinois Registration E833210

He is known as an avid camper. If they are together they may be at a rural camp ground or low end hotel/motel. Investigators want to speak with Christopher Derleth in reference to Katherine’s disappearance. Anyone having information on the matter is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433.

More like this: