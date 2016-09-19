Madison County seeks information on missing endangered teen and 2-week-old child
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing endangered juvenile, and her 2-week-old son.
The juvenile is identified as:
Katherine E. Derleth
W/F Age: 13
4’8” / 95 lbs
Brown shoulder length straight hair
Brown Eyes / Pale Complexion
3 birth marks on right knee
Her son is identified as:
Christopher Ray Derleth
White Male (2 weeks old)
21” / 9 lbs. 3 oz., brown hair, dark eyes
Katherine and her son went missing from a guardian’s home this morning in rural Edwardsville, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for Katherine and Christopher who may be in the company of Katherine’s step-father:
Christopher M. Derleth
M/W Age: 39
6’1”, 160 pounds
Brown / Hazel
Christopher Derleth is known to drive a:
Green 1997 Mercury Villager Minivan
Illinois Registration E833210
He is known as an avid camper. If they are together they may be at a rural camp ground or low end hotel/motel. Investigators want to speak with Christopher Derleth in reference to Katherine’s disappearance. Anyone having information on the matter is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433.
