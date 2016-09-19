Katherine E. DerlethEDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing endangered juvenile, and her 2-week-old son.

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The juvenile is identified as:

Katherine E. Derleth
W/F Age: 13
4’8” / 95 lbs
Brown shoulder length straight hair
Brown Eyes / Pale Complexion
3 birth marks on right knee

 

Her son is identified as:

Christopher Ray Derleth
White Male (2 weeks old)
21” / 9 lbs. 3 oz., brown hair, dark eyes

Article continues after sponsor message

Katherine and her son went missing from a guardian’s home this morning in rural Edwardsville, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for Katherine and Christopher who may be in the company of Katherine’s step-father:

Christopher M. Derleth
M/W Age: 39
6’1”, 160 pounds
Brown / Hazel

 

Christopher Derleth is known to drive a:

Green 1997 Mercury Villager Minivan
Illinois Registration E833210

He is known as an avid camper. If they are together they may be at a rural camp ground or low end hotel/motel. Investigators want to speak with Christopher Derleth in reference to Katherine’s disappearance. Anyone having information on the matter is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433.

 

More like this:

3 days ago - Charges Filed After False Sexual Assault Allegation in Hardin

Nov 13, 2024 - Raoul Charges Pocohontos Man With Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Weapon By Felon

Oct 24, 2024 - Patrenia Butler-Turner's Family Finally Sees Justice After Ten Years

Sep 10, 2024 - Major Case Squad Investigates Cahokia Heights Fatal Shooting Of 18-Year-Old

Nov 12, 2024 - Granite City Man Detained After Multiple Police Battery Cases

 