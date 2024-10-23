EDWARDSVILLE – Stephanie McSparin was honored with the Judge Barbara Crowder Champion Award for her exemplary service as a Madison County Security Officer during the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

McSparin has dedicated eighteen years to her role as a Court Security Officer, where she has consistently gone beyond her official responsibilities to ensure the safety and respectful treatment of all individuals entering the courthouse. Her commitment is reflected in her willingness to assist those in need, including helping them navigate court forms and providing essential information.

“Stephanie is always helping people who need assistance,” said a representative from the court. “She takes the time to ensure everyone feels supported during their visit.”

The Judge Barbara Crowder Champion Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment to public service and community support within the judicial system.

