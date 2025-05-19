EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced a temporary road closure will be encountered on IL 143/157 in Edwardsville that began today, May 19, 2025. IL 143/157 (Vandalia St.) will be closed to through traffic between IL 159 (Main St.) and Buchanan St. for sanitary sewer repairs on IL 143/157. A detour will be marked utilizing IL 159 (Main St.), Schwarz St., and Buchanan St. to assist travelers around the closure. (See attached map.) All lanes will reopen as soon as possible. Pfund Construction will be making the needed repairs.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

