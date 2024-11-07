EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County voters have made their voices heard, re-electing Donald Trump as President and supporting a full Republican sweep of all countywide offices. This historic election marks a clear call for policies focused on economic revitalization, national security, and individual freedoms.

“The people of Madison County have spoken, endorsing a renewed vision for America under President Trump’s leadership,” said Ray Wesley, Chairman of the Madison County Republican Central Committee. “With his commitment to lowering taxes, strengthening our economy, achieving energy independence, and protecting American interests globally, President Trump’s policies resonate with our community’s priorities.”

In addition to President Trump’s victory, Madison County Republicans have achieved significant wins locally, capturing every countywide office and securing key victories in county board races.

“Our county candidates and their teams have worked tirelessly to earn the trust of residents,” Wesley continued. “This election shows Madison County’s strong faith in conservative principles and local leadership. With Republicans now in control of all countywide offices, we are committed to delivering responsible governance that addresses the needs of our community with transparency and integrity.”

As Madison County’s newly elected Republican officials prepare to assume their roles, they look forward to implementing effective policies that enhance the quality of life for all residents.

For more information, please contact the Madison County Republican Central Committee at info@madisoncountyrepublicans.com.

