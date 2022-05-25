EDWARDSVILLE - At the regularly-scheduled Madison County Republican Central Committee (MCRCC) meeting, precinct committeemen voted to endorse two candidates for re-election in the June 28th primary. State Representative Amy Elik and Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser received Republican party endorsements after being recommended by the MCRCC Executive Committee.

“This election cycle, Republicans have an unprecedented opportunity to build on our success. Our county party will put its full weight behind our endorsed candidates to ensure their victory in June, and again in November,” said Ray Wesley, Chairman of the Madison County Republican Central Committee.

“Representative Elik has been a strong voice for Madison County during her tenure in Springfield, fighting for lower taxes, Second Amendment rights, and protecting the unborn,” Wesley continued. “Treasurer Slusser has taken the county investment portfolio to the next level, moving Madison County to the number one position in the state in regard to investment performance. We are extremely excited to have these two great candidates working for the taxpayers of Madison County and we look forward to their re-election.”

State Representative Amy Elik thanked the Committee for its confidence, stating, “Since my election in 2020, the Madison County Republican Party has demonstrated its unwavering support and encouragement. I am grateful for this endorsement.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Madison County Republican Party. This rare endorsement supports the job we’ve done in the Treasurer’s Office earning record investment returns for taxpayers and rejects the racist and dishonest campaign of my opponent,” said Slusser.

Per MCRCC bylaws, endorsed candidates must receive two-thirds’ support of precinct committeemen, a high threshold designed to demonstrate extraordinary support among party faithful.

About Amy Elik:

Amy Elik is a Certified Public Accountant and Chief Financial Officer for an Illinois assisted living facility. She and her husband, Don, are proud parents of two children. The new 111th District contains all or part of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Hartford, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

About Chris Slusser:

Chris Slusser has served as Madison County Treasurer since 2016. He and his wife, Megan, reside in Wood River with their two daughters. His deep financial professional experience includes work as an investment advisor, Chief Financial Officer for ROI Realty Partners, and as Vice President of RLP Development Company.

