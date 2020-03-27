CHICAGO - Madison County is now reporting eight coronavirus cases Friday compared to six on Thursday.

There was a reported coronavirus death in St. Clair of an elderly woman in her 80s, who had respiratory disease. St. Clair County now has 15 COVID-19 cases from 13 the day before.

The St. Clair woman’s death was the first recorded in Madison or St. Clair counties.

Amy Yeager, a spokesperson for the Madison County Health Department, said it is vital that residents continue to practice social distancing and adhering to the requisites of the lockdown to curb the rise in cases. More on an interview with Yeager on Saturday.

