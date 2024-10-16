EDWARDSVILLE - Dr. Robert W. Werden is excited to introduce the newest member of the Regional Office of Education’s staff, Dr. Stacie Hoover. She will serve in the role of Instructional Coach for schools in the Madison County Region.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Hoover is a veteran educator with a rich background in teaching, curriculum design, educational administration, and program development. With a Doctorate in Curriculum Design and Instruction from McKendree University, she has dedicated her career to enhancing educational experiences and outcomes for students. She has taught everything from elementary school to college level courses in which she demonstrated effective teaching strategies for traditional and non-traditional students. Cumulatively, these experiences have given her insight on relationship building and working collaboratively on common goals for students. She is a skilled grant writer, that has successfully secured funding for multiple initiatives, underscoring their commitment to fostering educational opportunities. Her experience extends from public education to private education. Additionally, she has mentored and coached educators throughout the educational field. Passionate about creating inclusive and effective learning environments, Dr. Hoover continues to inspire educators and students alike through innovative approaches and unwavering dedication to educational excellence.

In Dr. Hoover’s role as an instructional coach, she will be available to work with any of the 13 school districts in Madison County to help improve the level of instruction provided by educators in those districts. She is extremely excited about getting into the schools and helping educators reach their fullest potential.

More like this: