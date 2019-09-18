EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County recognized the successful flood response and mitigation efforts on Wednesday in spring of 2019.

“Madison County is proud of the hard work, dedication and the community spirit displayed during the challenges we faced this year during the flood,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “Our communities worked tirelessly to ensure public safety and to protect the residents and businesses of the county.

The event marked the flooding the county experienced from Feb. 25 to July 3. The county recognized the agencies who helped safeguard the communities along the Mississippi River from high waters.

“We wanted to recognize the efforts of those who worked hard to not only prevent flooding but those who responded as the county experienced this record level event,” Prenzler said. “The support and partnership between all involved decreased the flood threats and prevented a real disaster.”

The flood was the second-highest on record in history, cresting at 39.11 feet in Alton on June 9. Prenzler read a proclamation and then presented certificates of recognition to show its appreciation to volunteers, community members, and government entities. The agencies and organizations recognized were the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwest Illinois Flood Prevention District, Illinois National Guard, Metro East Sanitary District, Wood River Drainage and Levee District, City of Alton, City of Wood River, Village of Godfrey, Village of Hartford, Village of East Alton, City of Granite City, City of Madison, City of Venice, Choteau and Nameoki townships, Madison County’s Sheriff Department, Highway Department and Emergency Management Agency. St. Louis Metro East Levee Issues Alliance, Southwest Illinois Flood Prevention District, and Riverbend Family Ministries.

Southwest Illinois Flood Prevention District Chief Supervisor Chuck Etwert said improvements made to the levee system, which were designed and built in the 1940s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, did their job of holding back floodwaters. The Flood Prevention District was created in 2007 after the Federal Emergency Management Agency threatened to decertify the levee system.

County Treasurer Chris Slusser thanked Riverbend Family Ministries for their contribution in feeding the troops. Slusser who serves on the board of the non-profit agency, said when RFM Executive Director Tammy Iskarus was called to action she rallied the community into providing meals and other assistance to the National Guard troops who were patrolling the levees and set up at the Hartford Community Center.

Emergency Management Agency Interim Director Anthony Falconio said agencies/municipalities submitted damage assessment totaling more than $24.8 million.

“I can’t thank our community partners enough for all they did,” Falconio said.

