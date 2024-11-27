EDWARDSVILLE — Circuit Clerk Tom McRae announced Wednesday that Madison County was awarded a $105,407 Technology Modernization Grant from the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts (AOIC).

“We are grateful to the Illinois Courts for this generous grant and the opportunity to make necessary upgrades without having to pass the costs on to the people of Madison County,” McRae said.

McRae credits Circuit Clerk’s Information Technology Manager Brian Davis for his efforts in securing the grant.

“I appreciate that he went the extra mile to make this possible,” McRae said. “He always goes above and beyond for the taxpayers of Madison County.”

Davis said the grant will fund an IBM iSeries server used for courts case management system and image storage retrieval system. He said this is the third grant received by the Third Judicial Circuit Court in Madison County.

He said previous amounts were much less and the grants were used to purchase monitors and other equipment used in modernizing the county’s courtrooms.

In 2021, the AOIC established the Courthouse Technology Modernization Grant Program to aid in combatting technological challenges facing courthouse across the state.

