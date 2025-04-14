MADISON COUNTY – The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its FY 2025 Park and Trail Grant Program in Madison County. A total of $3 million was awarded this cycle between 19 diverse projects in Madison and St. Clair counties, representing a $10.65 million total investment in the area’s recreational infrastructure.

The Park and Trail Grant Program—funded by the Metro East Park and Recreation District Tax, a one-tenth (1/10) percent sales tax approved by the voters of Madison and St. Clair counties in 2000—provides partial funding to local public agencies, transit agencies, and others for local projects that improve public parks and green spaces, enhance accessibility of existing facilities, and grow the regional trail network.

"This year's grant cycle demonstrates a continued commitment shared by MEPRD and its partners to providing high-quality recreational spaces and active transportation corridors throughout the Metro East," said Cole Preston, MEPRD Grant Coordinator.

The FY 2025 grant cycle awarded funding to 19 projects, with an almost even split between trail development/improvements (10 projects) and park/recreation facility improvements (9 projects). Trail projects accounted for approximately 71% of MEPRD's total grant awards for FY 2025, representing $2.14 million in funding toward $8.05 million in total trail development costs. Collectively, these trail projects will add approximately 6.45 miles of new 10-foot-wide paved regional trails and reconstruct a 2.6-mile existing segment along the MCT Confluence Trail, further expanding and enhancing the region’s active transportation network.

"These grants play a pivotal role in fostering vibrant, healthy communities by improving access to parks and trails and continually adding and enhancing recreation opportunities that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities," Preston added. "By strategically blending MEPRD dollars with sponsor contributions and other public grants, we're able to maximize the impact of each dollar invested."

Since its inception in 2000, MEPRD has worked extensively with its partners across the region in transforming public outdoor spaces into community assets and growing the regional trail system. The FY 2025 Park and Trail Grant Program exemplifies this ongoing commitment by leveraging diverse funding sources to create a lasting impact on the quality of life for residents across Madison and St. Clair Counties.

MEPRD FY 2025 Park and Trail Grant Recipients In Madison County:

City of Edwardsville ($119,298.20) for the construction of a 0.43-mile, 10’-wide concrete shared-use path along IL-157 from Enclave Blvd. to the W. Schwarz St./IL-157 intersection.

($119,298.20) for the construction of a 0.43-mile, 10’-wide concrete shared-use path along IL-157 from Enclave Blvd. to the W. Schwarz St./IL-157 intersection. Village of Glen Carbon ($190,981) for the construction of Phase 3 of the Glen Carbon Shared-Use Path—a 0.2-mile, 10-foot wide asphalt path along Glen Carbon Road. *Award is contingent upon a pending ITEP request.

($190,981) for the construction of Phase 3 of the Glen Carbon Shared-Use Path—a 0.2-mile, 10-foot wide asphalt path along Glen Carbon Road. *Award is contingent upon a pending ITEP request. Village of Hartford ($150,000) for enhancements to the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, including a new shade-sail, pavilion with concrete pad and sidewalks, upgraded amphitheater risers, and landscaping.

($150,000) for enhancements to the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, including a new shade-sail, pavilion with concrete pad and sidewalks, upgraded amphitheater risers, and landscaping. Madison County Mass Transit District (MCT) ($300,000) for the reconstruction of a 2.6-mile segment of the Confluence Trail from 7th Street in Hartford to Canal Road in Wood River.

($300,000) for the reconstruction of a 2.6-mile segment of the Confluence Trail from 7th Street in Hartford to Canal Road in Wood River. City of Wood River ($30,798.26) for enhancements to the Wood River Recreation Center’s fitness facilities with new strength and conditioning equipment, free weights, wellness flooring, and gym mirrors.

($30,798.26) for enhancements to the Wood River Recreation Center’s fitness facilities with new strength and conditioning equipment, free weights, wellness flooring, and gym mirrors. Wood River Township ($142,400) for the installation of an ADA-compliant restroom at Kutter Park near the pickleball courts, complete with a drinking fountain, accessible PCC sidewalk, retaining wall, bollards, and parking blocks.

The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) was established by the voters of Madison and St. Clair Counties, Illinois, in November 2000. MEPRD collaborates with local governments, special districts, and other jurisdictions to develop and improve parks, recreational facilities, and trails throughout the two-county area. Additionally, MEPRD works to increase awareness and utilization of these amenities by providing related maps, data, statistics, and marketing materials.

