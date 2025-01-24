ALTON — The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, that it will not pursue charges related to the death of Roedecker D. Watts, 68, of Alton. The decision comes after a thorough review by the state's attorney's office of the evidence stemming from an investigation initiated by first responders on June 7, 2024.

First responders were called to the 200 block of West 19th Street in the early morning hours of June 7, 2024, where they found Watts and another man in the front yard of the residence. Both men were taken to a local hospital with injuries, police reported.

Watts was later pronounced dead around 5 a.m. that day. An autopsy conducted by the Madison County Coroner's Office on June 8, 2024, revealed that Watts died from "blunt cervical trauma" complicated by "acute ethanol intoxication." Police reports indicated that there were signs of a physical altercation between Watts and the other man present at the scene.

In its statement, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office addressed the findings of the investigation: "After conducting a thorough review of the available and admissible evidence, as well as applicable Illinois statutes, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has elected not to pursue charges in this matter at this time. The available and admissible evidence does not meet the burden of proof required to file and prosecute criminal charges under Illinois law. Self-defense or accident could not be reasonably excluded as causes of the fatal injuries to the decedent."

