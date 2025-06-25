EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Mike Babcock wants property owners to know tax bills were mailed on June 16, and the first installment due date is July 23. The remaining due dates are September 23, October 8, and December 8.

Babcock said although the Treasurer’s Office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed.

“Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate, and any exemptions,” Babcock said.

Each year, taxpayers receive a bill that outlines where their tax dollars are distributed, payment options and important due dates.

Babcock said his office mailed tax bills on more than 132,000 parcels.

Over the past four years, the real estate market has experienced rising property values, which can increase assessed values and, in turn, the amount taxing districts can levy.

“Not all taxing districts choose to increase their levy,” Babcock said. “Madison County government has not raised its tax levy in the past nine years. However, when a taxing district does raise its levy, it can result in a property tax increase.”

The tax bill is designed to provide a detailed breakdown of where each taxpayer’s money goes. Babcock encourages those with questions to contact the Treasurer’s Office.

The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Madison County Administration Building, located at 157 N. Main St., Suite 125 in Edwardsville.

“No appointment is needed,” Babcock said. “We tend to get busy near the due dates, so we recommend making payments early to avoid the rush.”

Babcock said the county continues to offer paperless billing for added convenience as well.

“Registering for paperless billing cuts postage and printing costs while giving taxpayers quick and secure access to their bills,” he said.

Taxpayers can make payments:

By mail (must be postmarked by the due date.)

Through their financial institution’s online bill pay service.

Using the QR code on their tax bill.

Online atmadcotreasurer.org.

By phone at 618-602-2120.

In person at the Treasurer’s Office.

At participating collector banks or credit unions. Tax coupons required. See the list below for participating bank:

Altonized Federal Credit Union (Members Only)

Associated Bank

Bank of Hillsboro

Bank of Madison County

Bradford National Bank (Highland & Marine)

Article continues after sponsor message

Busey Bank (Non-customers must pay by Checks, Official Check or Money Orders Only)

Carrollton Bank (Non-customers must pay by Checks, Official Check, Or Money Orders only)

Collinsville Building & Loan

CNB Bank & Trust (Non-Customers must pay by Checks, Official Check, Or Money Orders Only)

Dieterich Bank

First Collinsville Bank

First Mid Bank & Trust

First National Bank of Waterloo

Revity Credit Union (Members Only)

Community (Formerly Guardian Savings Bank)

Heartland Bank

Liberty Bank

Midwest Members Credit Union

Roay Bank of Missouri – Granite City (Check or Money Orders only for Customers & Non-Customers)

State Bank of St. Jacob

State Employees Credit Union (Members Only)

Immediate payments can also be made using electronic check or credit card online, and taxpayers can set up installment payments through the same methods. Those enrolled in automatic deductions will receive an email reminder before each due date.

Babcock emphasized that tax bills are not forwarded when residents change their address with the U.S. Postal Service.

“It’s critical that taxpayers complete the change of address form available through the Chief County Assessor’s Office,” he said. “By law, a taxpayer is responsible for payment whether or not they receive a bill, but our goal is to make sure you receive it.”

For more information, visit www.madcotreasurer.org or contact the Treasurer’s Office at 618-692-6260.

More like this: