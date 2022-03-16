The next Madison County primary election is officially underway, following Monday’s deadline for candidates to file their intent to run. Madison County will see some competition over a few offices and county board seats on June 28.

Republicans Mike Walters and Linda Andreas will compete for the office of Madison County Clerk, while incumbent Debbie Ming-Mendoza will run unopposed for the Democratic ticket.

Doug Hulme will challenge incumbent Chris Slusser for County Treasurer, both Republicans. Two Republicans will also face off to become County Sheriff, Jeff Connor and Jeff Larner.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will also be some competition over several Madison County Board seats this year. In the county’s 2nd District, incumbent Stacey Pace will be challenged by Christopher J. Willis for the Republican ticket. Democrat Charles “CJ” Metheny will run unopposed.

Districts 7 and 8 will both see their incumbent candidates challenged. In the 7th District, incumbent Ray Wesley of Alton will be challenged by Michael Turner of Godfrey for the Republican ticket. In the 8th District, Abe Barham will challenge incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr.

Gussie Glasper and Shawndell K. Williams will compete for the Democratic ticket in District 10, replacing incumbent Democrat Bruce Malone.

Several other County Board seats will see some competition this summer - to see the full list of candidates, visit the “Who’s Running?” section of the Madison County Clerk website.

More like this: