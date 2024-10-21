MADISON COUNTY - Madison County’s law enforcement agencies, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will operate a drop-off site for Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Edwardsville.

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine, Sheriff Jeff Connor and Coroner Steve Nonn will be operating the drop-off site in coordination with the DEA.

The drop-off site, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be in the Madison County Administration Building’s back parking lot on Second Street in Edwardsville. The address for the Administration Building is: 157 North Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Haine said the event is “a convenient way for the residents of Madison County to help combat the epidemic of overdoses from prescription drugs.”

Connor added, “I strongly urge residents to take advantage of this service. It’s a way for them to help save lives while disposing of unneeded medicines in a safe manner.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Nonn said, “Tragically, many of the overdose fatalities we handle involve prescription drugs. You can help prevent overdose deaths by properly disposing of any unneeded prescription medications.”

The Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides an easy, no-cost opportunity to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to abuse and theft.

Many opioid addictions start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home. Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision.

Items that can be accepted at the event include:

Prescription medication including controlled substances

Over-the-counter medications

Vitamins

Items that cannot be accepted include:

Any illicit drugs. (These substances can be turned over to a police department at any time.)

Sharp objects, including needles, auto-injectors, etc. Please check with your waste disposal company to learn their procedures for the safe disposal of these items.

Liquids not secured in a leak-proof container.

Biohazardous materials.

Glass objects, including thermometers or other medical devices.

Aerosols, including inhalers.

Since 2010, DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected more than 18.5 million pounds of unneeded prescription medications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in the United States, more than 112,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose last year. Young people are among the hardest hit.

More like this: