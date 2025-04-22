EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County’s law enforcement agencies, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will operate a drop-off site for Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in Edwardsville.

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine, Sheriff Jeff Connor and Coroner Nick Novacich will be operating the drop-off site in coordination with the DEA.

The drop-off site, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be in the Madison County Administration Building’s back parking lot on Second Street in Edwardsville: Madison County Administration Building, 157 North Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Coroner Novacich said: “By reducing the number of prescription medications on our streets and in our homes, we are helping ensure these drugs don’t fall into the wrong hands. Properly disposing of unneeded and expired medications is a simple yet powerful way we can all contribute to making Madison County a safer place to live.”

Sheriff Connor added, “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this service. This is a convenient opportunity to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to abuse and theft.”

Many opioid addictions start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home. Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision.

Items that can be accepted at the event include:

Prescription medication including controlled substances

Over-the-counter medications

Vitamins

Items that cannot be accepted include:

Any illicit drugs. (These substances can be turned over to a police department at any time.)

Sharp objects, including needles, auto-injectors, etc. Please check with your waste disposal company to learn their procedures for the safe disposal of these items.

Liquids not secured in a leak-proof container.

Biohazardous materials.

Glass objects, including thermometers or other medical devices.

Aerosols, including inhalers.

Since 2010, DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected 19.2 million pounds of unneeded prescription medications.

