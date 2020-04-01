EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County positive COVID-19 cases moved to 25 on Wednesday, compared to 19 on Tuesday. St. Clair County reported an increase of 10 positive cases from 43 to 53 cases on Wednesday. One of the St. Clair County cases was reported from Scott Air Force Base, near Belleville.

St. Louis County had a third death and now has 492 cases and the City of St. Louis has 136 total cases. The state of Missouri has a total of 1,327 positive coronavirus cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health continued to stress the importance of following the "stay-at-home" order and social distancing. Also IDPH said again, washing hands and cleaning surfaces is the other key to eliminating COVID-19.

