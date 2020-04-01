EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County positive COVID-19 cases moved to 25 on Wednesday, compared to 19 on Tuesday. St. Clair County reported an increase of 10 positive cases from 43 to 53 cases on Wednesday. One of the St. Clair County cases was reported from Scott Air Force Base, near Belleville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis County had a third death and now has 492 cases and the City of St. Louis has 136 total cases. The state of Missouri has a total of 1,327 positive coronavirus cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health continued to stress the importance of following the "stay-at-home" order and social distancing. Also IDPH said again, washing hands and cleaning surfaces is the other key to eliminating COVID-19.

More like this:

Nine Facing Federal Immigration-Related Offenses In Southern Illinois
3 days ago
Early-Career Prosecutors Secure Jury Trial conviction In Aggravated Assault Case
Mar 19, 2025
Belleville, East St. Louis Men Charged With Mob Action
Apr 12, 2025
IDPH Reports First Measles Case of 2025 in Southern Illinois
Today
Alton, Granite City Men Among Five Charged With Mob Action
Mar 3, 2025

 