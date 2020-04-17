CHICAGO - Madison County's positive COVID-19 cases increased to 157 from Thursday to Friday from 149 on Thursday and St. Clair County's stats increased from 220 to 254 on the same cycle. There has been 17 deaths in St. Clair County and five deaths in Madison County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday announced 1,842 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths.

Macoupin County stayed at 17 positive COVID-19 cases in Friday stats, Jersey remained at eight positive cases and Greene and Calhoun County both stayed at one positive COVID-19 case.

Illinois increased to 27,575 positive coronavirus cases throughout the state and 1,134 deaths.

This is a summary of the new statewide deaths due to COVID-19:

- Boone County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+

- Lake County: 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80s

- Randolph County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 males 80s

Henderson and Wayne counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 27,575 cases, including 1,134 deaths, in 92 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

