EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Planning and Development is moving its electronic waste collection event set for Saturday in Granite City to a new location site in Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event will be at CJD E-Cycling at 5257 State Route 157 in Edwardsville to avoid interfering with a protest planned at Granite City Hall.

Appointment holders should plan to arrive at CJD at their scheduled time with their confirmation email or photo ID.

Those who are unable to attend at the new location and need to cancel their appointment can email sustainability@co.madison.il.us or call (618) 296-6647 for assistance.