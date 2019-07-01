



EDWARDSVILLE — Area organizations came together to host a Pet Fair for senior citizens Saturday and the turnout was "tremendous," said Madison County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kris Tharp.

Madison County TRIAD and Madison County Animal Care and Control joined to put on the event that included animal rescue groups, non-profits, and vendors. The event was from 9 a.m. to noon at the Madison County Wood River Facility (former Wood River Township Hospital), 101 Edwardsville Road.

The fair had different agencies and vendors that will provide information to pet owners. Animal Care and Control will offer rabies vaccinations for $10 and microchipping for $15.

Those attending the fair included: Catty Shack of Hamel; The Dogs House of Edwardsville; Got Your Six Support Dogs of Collinsville; Unleased of Troy; Whisker Bones of Edwardsville; Jays Dog Service, Metro East Humane Society of Edwardsville, Riverbend Pet Food Pantry of Godfrey; and SNIP Alliance. Both dogs and cats were available for adoption. The event also included pet retail and bakery items as well as games for those who bring their pets including a dog pie-eating contest.

"Folks young and old came out to take advantage of discounted rabies vaccinations, microchipping, and the tons of giveaways which came courtesy of our sponsors and vendors," Lt. Tharp said. "This was an opportunity to provide services for pet owners that perhaps otherwise may go unaddressed or may be financially burdensome to those on fixed budgets.

"Sheriff Lakin remains committed to community engagement through the TRIAD. This event was a testament to that iron clad community commitment. It was a great day of meeting new friends and introducing the TRIAD and its community service provider stakeholders to all in attendance.

"The Madison Sheriff’s Office and its Madison County TRIAD are eager to assist and serve the citizens in Madison County. We encourage everyone in the community who may not be familiar with our organization to get to know us."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

