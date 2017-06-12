SWANSEA — Madison County will partner with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, St. Clair County and the Village of Swansea later this month to provide residents a place to dispose of household hazardous waste materials.

Residents are encouraged to safely drop off items such as cleaning solvents, oil-based paint, antifreeze and other hazardous waste items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 17 at Melvin Price Park, 1500 Caseyville Ave. Swansea.

“We encourage the public to take advantage of this free one-day collection event,” Kim Petzing, Madison County’s sustainability coordinator, said.

Petzing said the event is open to all Illinois residents and provides an opportunity to discard hazardous waste items such as oil based paints, pesticides, cleaning solvents, paint thinners, antifreeze, pool chemicals, household batteries, items containing mercury (i.e. thermostats, thermometers), herbicides, motor oil, old gasoline, lawn fertilizers/chemicals, used propane tanks, fire extinguishers, lead acid batteriess and fluorescent lights.

Items not allowed for disposal include latex paint, used tires, agricultural wastes, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, business or biohazard waste.

Participants could expect waiting times from 10 to 40 minutes depending on crowds. No walk-ups will be allowed, only vehicle drop offs.

For more information about accepted items, or the event, contact the St. Clair County Health Department at (618) 233-7769 or Madison County Resource Management at (618)296-4319.

