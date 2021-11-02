EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Finance and Government Operations Committee on Monday approved a proposed $171 million fiscal year 2022 budget, along with a $30.8 million property tax levy.

The committee voted to send the proposed FY2022 budget and zero-growth tax levy to the County Board at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17. The new fiscal year starts on Dec. 1.

“We once again balanced the budget and kept the property tax levy flat,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

The proposed budget includes $54.4 million in General Fund monies, which $8.2 million will come from the tax levy. Funding sources for the budget includes property taxes, grants, and fees, as well as sales tax revenue.

The levy is the amount requested from property taxes used to finance a portion of the county’s budget. The general fund makes up about one-third of the county’s total tax levy.

The General Fund pays for the majority of personnel costs. Other funds include Special Revenue ($91.4million), Capital Project ($5.3 million), Enterprise ($4.3 million) and Internal Service ($15.6 million.)

Prenzler said that the administration met with department heads and elected officials prior to presenting the proposed budget. He said currently, the administration is in the midst of negotiating contracts with four collecting bargaining units.

Prenzler said the administration worked hard to keep overall budget costs down.

“It has been my priority, along with County Board members, to reduce the county's reliance on property taxes,” he said. “In 2017, the tax levy was lowered $1.8 million to $30.8 million and for the past four years we’ve kept it the same.”

Visit www.co.madison.il.us to view a copy of the proposed budget online.

