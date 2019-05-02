EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials are keeping an eye on the Mississippi River as predictions call for levels to reach more than 35 feet, bringing it to the fifth highest crest on record.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at 35.5 feet on Sunday at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton. The highest crest in Alton was in 1993 at 42.72 feet and the last record crest was in May 2017 at 34.86 feet.

“Protecting our communities is a high priority,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “The levees are in better shape than they were in 2016, but were paying attention to flooding in low-lying areas with the river spiking up.”

Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Todd Fulton said that all local partners have been contacted to ensure that everyone is on the same page should the need arise to increase flood fighting efforts.

“We’ve been through this before,” Fulton said. “The county is prepared for its role.”

The County’s EMA provides use of its sandbagging machine to any community needing it. The City of Alton used it to fill its muscle wall.

Weather predictions continue to call for rain during next week and concerns about rising water continues. As the Mississippi River stays above flood stage, rains can cause low-lying and interior flooding.

Prenzler said due to the work by the U.S. Corps of Engineers the levees within the county— Wood River Drainage and Levee System and Metro East Sanitary District — are in good shape, however the is a concern for flooding in low-lying areas.

MESD Executive Director Stephen Adler said if it does not rain there isn’t a strain on the system, however when it does downpour with high river levels there is a possibility for interior flooding.

“Every drop of water that falls within the American Bottoms not absorbed through the soil runs down into Horseshoe Lake and discharges into Cahokia Creek and other streams for pumping,” Adler said.

Prenzler praised work done within MESD during the previous two years. He said water levels were lowered on Horseshoe Lake, pumps repaired and ditches cleaned out, which has prevented interior flooding problems previously experienced by residents.

He said as the river levels remain high other parts of the county could experience possible flooding as the water in the creeks and streams are unable to drain.

The county is in contact with its partners at the American Red Cross and Madison County Transit should the need arise to evacuate citizens from their homes due to fast rising waters from flash flooding.

Adler said that one of the best ways for the county in an emergency to get information out, such as flash flooding or an evacuation would be to use Code Red.

“We will use Code Red to notify the public in an emergency,” Adler said. “Anyone living in the American Bottoms should sign up. This is the official notification system, not social media.”

Citizens can sign up for free emergency alerts issued by the county through the Code Red Alert System. In addition to receiving automated storm warning alerts to their cell phone via the option of call, text or both, they can choose to receive an email. The county can also issue boil orders, evacuation or sheltering in place recommendations to citizens via the system but only if citizens sign up. Everyone with a cell phone has to register their telephone number as cell phones are not included in the 9-1-1 database.

Sign up at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/68684CD288F8 or those without internet access can call the EMA office at (618) 692-0537, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to register.

