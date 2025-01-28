EDWARDSVILLE - Area law enforcement officers were honored for their exemplary service at the SILEC/SIPCA Annual Awards Banquet recently. Among those recognized were several members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office for their outstanding contributions to public safety.

Communications Officer Cynthia Tweedy received the Telecommunications Award for her nearly two decades of service in public safety. Tweedy has managed 911 calls and coordinated dispatch for multiple jurisdictions, including EMS, fire, and police. She also serves as the LEADS Coordinator for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, playing a crucial role in the agency's compliance requirements.

Deputy Blake Johnson and Deputy Ryan Fry were awarded the Certificate of Merit for their heroic actions during a rollover crash. The deputies physically lifted a vehicle off an individual who had been pinned beneath it, enabling EMS personnel to provide medical assistance to the victim.

Sergeant Cade Koelker and Deputy Jacob Quade were presented with the Life Saving Award for their quick response to a stabbing incident in Granite City. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a victim with a serious chest wound and immediately initiated life-saving measures. Hospital personnel later confirmed that their efforts were instrumental in saving the victim's life.

The Sheriff's Enforcement Team (SET) received the Unit Award for its significant achievements since its formation just over a year ago. The team, which includes officers from Alton, Bethalto, Glen Carbon, Granite City, and Wood River Police Departments, has seized over 62 firearms, confiscated more than 3,100 grams of methamphetamine and 580 grams of fentanyl, served over 130 violent crime arrest warrants, and recovered multiple stolen vehicles.

These awards highlight the dedication and bravery of law enforcement personnel in the region, showcasing their commitment to serving and protecting the community.

