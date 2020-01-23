EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is collecting worn, torn, faded and badly soiled American flags.

The public can now drop off their flags in an official U.S. Flag Disposal Box at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Disposed flags will then be collected the Madison County’s Veterans’ Assistance Commission, where they will then take them to be properly destroyed.

“The flag is a revered symbol of this country and it demands the highest level of respect; and as such should be disposed of in a respectable manner,” VAC Superintendent Brad Lavite said.

Lavite said he understands that not everyone is able to dispose of a flag in accordance with the United States Flag Code and therefore providing another drop-off location for the public makes it convenient for the public. Other drop-off locations include veterans’ organizations such as the VFW, American Legion, Department of Veterans Affairs, Marine Corps League and other service organizations.

“People come to visit Madison County office’s for types of business and now they can bring a flag that needs disposed with them,” he said.

The disposal box is located on the first floor of the administration building. For more information about flag disposal, contact the VAC at 618-296-4554.

“We also have a box in our VAC office if anyone want to come tell us the story of their flag, as every flag has a story,” Lavite said.

