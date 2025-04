EDWARDSVILLE — As soon as Christmas is over, what do you do with your tree and holiday trash? Recycle it of course!

In coordination with Madison County Planning and Development, townships and municipalities throughout the county are providing 34 drop-off sites for residents to dispose of their Christmas tree.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program has operated successfully for the past 23 years in Madison County. The recycled trees are chipped into mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the community.

Rather than toss the tree in the trash, take it to a recycling location. Trees will be accepted from Dec. 26 through Jan. 14, 2020. All lights and ornaments must be removed prior to drop-off. Pine wreaths, pine roping, or other landscape waste is prohibited.

Planning and Development created a downloadable holiday recycyling guide on its Recycling 101 page (https://bit.ly/2T0j4On.) The guide depicts which holiday items can and cannot be placed in single-stream recycling.

During the holidays the average American throws away 25 percent more trash, and the additional waste can add up in a big way. The Holiday Guidelines for Curbside Recycling include a “nice” and “naughty” list for how to recycle items.

Items on the “nice list” include all wrapping paper (no metallic or glitter paper, though), catalogs, paper gift bags with the handles removed, cardboard boxes, lottery tickets, paper tubes, and holiday cards without electronics or foil. Items on the “naughty list” that should not be included in single stream recycling include ribbon, bows, empty plastic ribbon spools, tissue paper, packing peanuts and Styrofoam.

Other common holiday items such as burnt out Christmas light strands, plastic bags, bubble wrap, and plastic air pillows are recyclable but not in your single stream bin. These items can be dropped off at recycling bins found at many local stores. For additional information, www.earth911.com is a great resource to find local drop off locations for these items.

Madison County residents can drop off trees at the following locations:

Locations accepting trees include:

Alhambra/Alhambra Township: Village Maintenance Shed, 421 Elm St, Alhambra, curbside can be requested by calling 488-3505

Alton: (5 Locations) Riverview Park, Haskell Park, James Killion Park at Salu, Milton Park, and the Former Great Central Lumber lot at the foot of Henry St.

Chouteau Township: Township Garage, 906 Thorngate Rd., Granite City

Collinsville: (2 Locations) Willoughby Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane & Woodland Park, 2 Pine Lake Road, by the Fletcher Field parking lot

Collinsville Township: Collinsville Township Road District, 1407 N Bluff Rd, Collinsville, Curbside pickup for unincorporated Collinsville Township ONLY

Village of East Alton: City Garage, 331 Playground Court and curbside pickup

Edwardsville: Hoppe Park, Winston Brown Recreation Complex, 1325 Schiller Avenue, West end of parking lot

Edwardsville Township: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, near the trash bin.

Fort Russell Township: Highway Garage, 112 Clover St, Moro

Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Rd, Alton, behind garage

Glen Carbon: New Firehouse (across from Casey’s), 199 S. Main St., Glen Carbon

Godfrey: Street Dept., 6212 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey

Granite City: Granite City Park District, Circle drive at end of 29th St, Granite City, Accepting trees from Dec 26 to Jan. 10

Hamel/Hamel Township: Township Highway Department, 403 N Old US Route 66, Hamel

Hartford: Curbside pickup

Helvetia Township: Township Shed, 12466 Buckeye Rd, Highland

Leef Township: Township Garage, 12905 Niggli Road, N 160

Madison: Curbside pickup

Marine Township: Township Shed, 620 N Vernon St, Marine

Village of Maryville: Curbside pickup

Moro Township: 117 Montgomery St., Moro

Nameoki Township: Township Shed, 4250 Hwy 162, Granite City

Olive, Livingston & Williamson Townships: Olive Township Maintenance Facility, 8363 E. Frontage Rd, New Douglas

Pin Oak Township: Pin Oak Township Highway Departmentt, 3702 Tosovsky Ln, Edwardsville

Saline Township: Saline Township Shed, 3642 George St, Highland

St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Rd, St. Jacob

Troy: Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St, Troy

Wood River: Compost Site, 400 Smith Ct, Wood River – Curbside available first two weeks of January

Wood River Township: Wood River Township Building, 1010 8th St, Cottage Hills, and curbside

*This complete list can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/2EymzXq.

“Recycling can be confusing at any time, but even more so during the holidays,” Andi Yancey, Sustainability Coordinator said.

Yancey said that this is part of an ongoing public relations effort to educate the public and is in coordination with OneSTL’s Recycle Responsibly campaign. More information is available at www.recycleresponsibly.org

“By providing these resources, we hope to help to help residents recycle correctly,” she said.

