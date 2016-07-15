EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan today announced the Madison County Community Development Office is accepting applications to assist eligible homeowners and renters in Madison County with the installation of energy saving measures to the applicant’s home.

Dunstan said the weatherization program is particularly impactful for those less fortunate. “This is a program designed to help Madison County residents in need, particularly the elderly, disabled and those households with young children, stay comfortable and save money on energy costs.”

"Some families are still struggling to recover from the recession, while others need a helping hand due to a number of circumstances,” Dunstan continued. “The home weatherization program is just one way Madison County is working to improve the quality of life, and in many cases the safety, for many county families.”

The energy saving measures are provided to qualified owner occupied applicants, and include stopping air infiltration, by insulating attics and sidewalls to a specified “R” factor, caulking and weather-stripping, and sealing of by-passes. The program also includes the inspection of furnaces, air conditioners for health and safety and mechanical operation. If cost effective, a new furnace or air conditioner may be installed.

Frank Miles, administrator of Madison County Community Development, which manages the program, said now is the time to complete an application. “Because funds for this program are limited, we encourage qualified residents to make sure they submit an application as soon as possible to take advantage of this worthwhile program.”

Funding for the Madison County Weatherization Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as well the State of Illinois.

To receive weatherization assistance, a family’s gross income must fall within the established guidelines: (Guidelines subject to change)

Madison County homeowners interested in obtaining additional information or participating in the program should contact Abby Helms at Madison County Community Development, 618/692-4333.

