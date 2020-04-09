Madison County Nears 100 Mark of Positive COVID-19 Cases, has Another Death, St. Clair has Two Deaths
Madison County increased its positive coronavirus cases to 99 today.
A female in her 60s was announced as another Madison County COVID-19 death on Wednesday. The other death in the county was a female in her 80s.
St. Clair County had two additional COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday and has 115 cases and eight total deaths since the tracking started.
Greene County announced its first coronavirus case Thursday, a male in his 50s.
Macoupin County now has 12 positive COVID-19 cases, while Jersey has five cases. Calhoun County still has only one positive coronavirus case.
There are 16,422 positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois with 528 related deaths.
