Madison County increased its positive coronavirus cases to 99 today.

A female in her 60s was announced as another Madison County COVID-19 death on Wednesday. The other death in the county was a female in her 80s.

St. Clair County had two additional COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday and has 115 cases and eight total deaths since the tracking started.

Greene County announced its first coronavirus case Thursday, a male in his 50s.

Macoupin County now has 12 positive COVID-19 cases, while Jersey has five cases. Calhoun County still has only one positive coronavirus case.

There are 16,422 positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois with 528 related deaths.

