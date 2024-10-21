SPRINGFIELD – Scenic drives are a must in Illinois in autumn and with the height of fall colors, people will be spending a lot of time on the road. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are reminding the public to be alert for deer, which are entering their peak mating season, especially at dawn and dusk now through December.

Madison County ranked second in Illinois in 2023 in deer crashes with 396, second behind Cook County with 598.

“While your instinct is to veer when you hit a deer, don’t do it because you might lose control and injure yourself or others. Try to glance your vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into the opposite lanes of traffic or off the road,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Whether you’re in an urban, suburban or rural area, pay extra attention to your surroundings, especially in spots where there have been previous deer sightings.”

In 2023, there were 14,862 crashes involving deer in Illinois. Of those, 14,192 resulted in damage to property or vehicles, while 663 caused injuries. Seven of the crashes resulted in fatalities.

Although a collision with a deer can happen any time, Illinois is approaching the time of year when the most crashes with them occur. Last year, 41% of crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Rural areas were the site of 69% of crashes involving deer, with 72% occurring at twilight or nighttime.

Safe driving tips for deer-mating season:

Be aware of your surroundings, especially in areas with deer crossing signs.

Scan the sides of the road for eye shine – the reflection of headlights in their eyes.

Slow down if you see a deer and anticipate that others could be following.

Prepare for the unexpected. Deer may stop in the middle of the road and not move for oncoming vehicles.

If a collision is inevitable, don’t veer. Try to glance your vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into the opposite lanes of traffic or off the road.

Deer can often appear suddenly in some surprising environments, so be on alert and slow down in areas where they are known to travel.

The top 10 Illinois counties for crashes involving deer in 2023:

Cook ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? 598 ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? Madison ? ? ? ? ? 396 Kane ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? 384 Will ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? 381 ? McHenry ? ? ? 344 ? Lake ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? 341 ? ? La Salle ? ? ? ? ? ? 340 ? Sangamon ? 338 ? Fulton ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? 300 Peoria ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? 286

“Be extra vigilant on Illinois highways this time of year, especially at dawn and dusk, when deer are particularly active for the fall mating season,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “Deer are a part of the Illinois landscape, and drivers should always be mindful of their presence to minimize the risk of accidents.”

If you hit a deer, pull off to the shoulder, turn on your hazard lights and call 911. Do not exit the vehicle to check on an injured deer or pull it from the road.

For information on how to claim a deer involved in a crash, or to report possession of a deer killed in a crash, click here or visit the IDNR website.

