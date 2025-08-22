EDWARDSVILLE —Madison County names Jessica Dudley as its new Chief County Assessment Officer.

“Jessica brings a strong record of service and professionalism to this position,” Madison County Board Chairman Chris Slusser said. “Her background as Jarvis Township Assessor and her certification as a Certified Illinois Assessing Officer give her the experience and credibility needed to lead the office.”

Dudley oversees the county’s property assessment system, which provides the foundation for funding local schools and government services. She works with township assessors to maintain accurate property values, coordinates with the Board of Review during the appeals process, and administers exemptions for seniors, veterans and homeowners.

Article continues after sponsor message

Before taking on the countywide role, Dudley served as the Jarvis Township Assessor, a position she’s held since 2014.

“She’s committed to serving the residents with fairness, transparency and accountability,” Slusser said. “These are the values that guide both her leadership and her public service. Every meeting I’ve had with Jessica, her knowledge and experience really show through, and I’m very excited for her to take over that office as the Chief County Assessor.”

A lifelong resident of Madison County, Dudley grew up in Marine and graduated from Triad High School. She and her husband, Rich—a Collinsville native—have been married for 23 years and are the parents of two sons. Their oldest, Ethan (21), is serving in the United States Marine Corps, and their youngest, Kaden (17), is a senior at Triad High School, where he plays soccer, runs track and serves as the football team’s kicker.

After Rich completed his military service, the family settled in Troy, where Dudley began working for Jarvis Township in 2008.

More like this: