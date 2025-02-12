EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Mental Health Board will be hosting a Mental Health and Addiction Legislative Forum at the end of the month.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Madison County Administration Building (County Board Room), 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville,

Mental Health Board Executive Director Deborah Humphrey will emcee the program assisted by Program Manager Eli Horner.

“The primary goal of this event is to educate and create an awareness of the needs of individuals in our communities who are battling with a mental illness and addiction and to advocate for appropriate treatment, healthcare and recovery support,” Humphrey said.

The Forum will give legislators a platform to introduce themselves and share their respective legislative role(s) in the 104th General Assembly session. Attending legislators include Senator Erica Harriss and State representatives Amy Elik and Katie Stuart.

Harriss said this event is “an opportunity to listen and learn from professionals and more importantly family” about current mental health and addiction issues they are facing.

Humphrey said following the legislator’s introductions there will be a period of public comment from stakeholders who have first-hand knowledge of the mental health and addiction needs and issues present in Madison County. Individuals scheduled to share represent agencies who provide direct mental health and addiction treatment and support services, other key sectors leaders who experience related issues, public health, schools, law enforcement, and housing/homeless providers and a family impact presentation.

