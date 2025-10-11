EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, that a jury found Timothy P. Rodgers, 40, of Edwardsville, guilty of felony charges related to an attack on a Glen Carbon doctor. Rodgers was convicted of home invasion, a Class X felony, and aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, a Class 3 felony, for an incident that occurred Dec. 20, 2021.

According to evidence and testimony presented during the trial, Rodgers entered the victim’s home without authorization, despite being told to leave via a video doorbell. He gained entry through a garage door and attacked the 67-year-old victim in a bathroom by slamming the victim’s head against a tile floor, head-butting him, and body-slamming him. The victim sustained bruising, cuts, and permanent hearing loss.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Gina McNabnay and Sean Williams presented the prosecution’s case, which included refuting the defense’s claim that Rodgers was set up to be disadvantaged in family court. McNabnay said in her closing argument that Rodgers was motivated by anger over a divorce involving the victim’s daughter. “The only person with a plan that day was the defendant,” she said.

Glen Carbon Police officers responded to a 911 call from the victim and found Rodgers on top of him inside the home. Circuit Judge Kyle Napp presided over the trial, which began Tuesday.

Haine praised the prosecution team and law enforcement for their work in securing the verdict. “This defendant’s brutal actions toward a 67-year-old member of his own family were inexcusable, and the jury’s verdict ensures he is held accountable under the law,” Haine said. “Madison County residents expect and deserve to feel safe in their homes. This verdict reaffirms our shared commitment to protecting residents and upholding those basic standards of decency and accountability.”

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. The home invasion charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, while the aggravated battery charge carries up to five years.

