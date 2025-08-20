EAST ALTON - In Madison County, Illinois, a 46-year-old man was charged with multiple counts of child pornography following an investigation initiated by a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that John A. Siner faces eight counts of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

The investigation began in late June 2025 when the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Division received the CyberTip indicating that a local resident was in possession of sexually explicit images and videos involving children. Detectives from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough investigation, which they deemed credible, and served several search warrants over the following weeks to obtain records related to the case.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, detectives from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the East Alton Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Charlene Street in East Alton. During the search, they detained Siner and seized numerous items as evidence.

The next day, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case facts and secured a warrant signed by Judge Jumper.

Siner is currently in custody at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jeff C. Connor emphasized that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: