MADISON COUNTY — Robert P. Glover, 53, was charged Thursday with multiple felonies related to alleged sexual solicitation and abuse of a minor, according to court documents filed in Madison County.

The charges, filed Oct. 20, 2025, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, accuse Glover of indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor, solicitation to meet a child, and grooming. The alleged offenses occurred on or about Oct. 16, 2025, in Madison County.

According to the information filed by State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine, Glover is accused of knowingly soliciting a person he believed to be a 14-year-old male to engage in sexual penetration involving the defendant’s mouth and the child’s sex organ. The charges further allege that Glover traveled within Illinois for the purpose of engaging in aggravated criminal sexual abuse after using electronic devices to solicit the minor. One count specifies that Glover arranged to meet the alleged victim at a Walgreens located at 1650 Washington Ave. in Alton for an unlawful purpose.

Article continues after sponsor message

The charging documents also state that Glover used online services and electronic devices to attempt to seduce or entice the minor for sexual offenses.

Glover faces Class 3 and Class 4 felony charges under Illinois statutes relating to criminal sexual abuse and solicitation. The state has requested a warrant for his arrest and has sought either release on signature of conditions or remand to jail for an initial court appearance.

No further details about the case or Glover’s response were immediately available. The case remains under investigation by Madison County authorities.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: