EDWARDSVILLE - Vote by mail applications officially opened this week for Madison County voters casting a mail-in ballot for the 2024 Presidential Election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The Madison County Clerk’s Office website details the full application process to vote by mail. The first step is to verify your voter registration through their Voter Services portal; this allows you to apply to vote by mail both temporarily and permanently, find your polling place, and more.

An application to vote by mail, either in this election only or in all future elections, is available online here. After filling out and turning in your application, a packet with an official ballot, instructions for voting, certificate envelope, and a return mailing envelope will be mailed to you.

While ballot packets will not be sent out until Thursday September 26, 2024, they must be completed and turned in either by mail to 157 N. Main Street P.O. Box 218 or in-person to the Madison County Clerk's Office at 157 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, with different deadlines depending on how they’re turned in.

If sent by mail, completed ballots must be postmarked by election day and received within 14 days after the election; if delivered in-person, they must be received by the County Clerk’s office no later than Election Day. Voters can authorize someone else to deliver their ballots in-person for them, but they’ll need to sign the affidavit on the back of the envelope authorizing that person to do so.

All registered Madison County voters are eligible to vote by mail, as well as select groups of unregistered voters, including military members and their spouses and/or dependents. More answers and information about voting by mail in Madison County are available here.