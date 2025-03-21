COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the left lane of southbound I-255 over Horseshoe Lake Road in Collinsville will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 24, 2025. The closure is necessary to do inspections on the structure.

IDOT District 8 Operations crews will make the needed improvements and restore full access as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.