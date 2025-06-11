COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered at the intersection of IL 159 and Beltline Road/Pine Lake Road beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, weather permitting. The left lane and left turn lane in both the northbound and southbound directions on IL 159 will be closed. The through lane and left turn lane on both Beltline Road and Pine Lake Road will also be closed.

Traffic on Beltline Road and Pine Lake Road will be required to turn right onto IL 159. Traffic impacts could be significant, and it's recommended to avoid this area if possible. These lane closures are necessary to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to perform pavement patching through the intersection. All lanes are expected to re-open as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and all detour signs prior to the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

