WOOD RIVER – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on IL 143 in Wood River on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, weather permitting. The right lanes will be closed in both directions from Enviro Way to Locks and Dam Way to allow IDOT District 8 Operations crews to perform needed emergency bridge deck repair work. All lanes are expected to re-open on Thursday, April 17.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.