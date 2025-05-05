FAIRMONT CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on EB I-55/70 between Mile Marker 6 and Mile Marker 7.5, just east of the exit to IL 111 Washington Park/Wood River exit (Exit 6), that began today, Monday, May 5, 2025, at 9 a.m. The two left lanes on EB I-55/70 will be closed to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to perform emergency bridge deck patching on the bridge over Alton Southern Railroad. All exit and entrance ramps will remain open. All lanes are expected to re-open by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

