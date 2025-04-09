ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced intermittent lane closures will be encountered on the US 67 Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River beginning Thursday, April 10, 2025, weather permitting. These intermittent lane closures are necessary to allow for the completion of cable inspections scheduled for this structure. All work is estimated to be completed by Friday, June 13.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

