COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on northbound I-55/70 at the exit to IL 157 Collinsville/Edwardsville exit (Exit 11) beginning Wednesday, April 23, 2025, weather permitting.

The left lane on NB I-55/70 and the NB entrance ramp from IL 157 will be closed to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to perform emergency bridge deck patching on the bridge over IL 157. A detour will be marked to assist travelers to access NB I-55/70 from IL 157. The NB I-55/70 Exit Ramp to IL 157 will remain open during construction. All lanes are expected to re-open by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 25.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

